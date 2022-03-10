Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $52.98 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 54,651 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
