Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $52.98 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $4.3737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 54,651 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

