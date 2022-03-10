Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $214.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

ASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.20.

ASR opened at $193.19 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $164.11 and a one year high of $228.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.