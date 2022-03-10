Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,591 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 3.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in PayPal by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 9,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.99. 464,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,059,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 and sold 54,994 shares valued at $6,516,088. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

