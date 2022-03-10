Guild Investment Management Inc. Invests $241,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.42. The stock had a trading volume of 140,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.04. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

