Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,160 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Global Net Lease makes up about 1.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Global Net Lease worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

