Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,225 shares.The stock last traded at $12.14 and had previously closed at $11.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $724.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Guild in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Guild in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

