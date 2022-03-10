Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,225 shares.The stock last traded at $12.14 and had previously closed at $11.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $724.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28.
Guild Company Profile (NYSE:GHLD)
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.
