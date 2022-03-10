Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Position Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 492,997 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in Haemonetics by 161.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Haemonetics by 112.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $121.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

