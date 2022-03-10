Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Insider Sells $262,500.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Richard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Halliburton alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of Halliburton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70.

NYSE HAL opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,897,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 511,871 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 246,825 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.