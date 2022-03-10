Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.60

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.60 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.62 ($0.41), with a volume of 25725396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.52 ($0.41).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.41) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 31.43 ($0.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.02%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 96,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($39,158.22). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné bought 306,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($132,634.75). Insiders purchased a total of 568,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,391,239 in the last 90 days.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

