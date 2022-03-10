Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 417,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,289.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 217 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS HNSBF opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.