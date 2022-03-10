Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.25

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.25 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 13953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.75 ($0.98).
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.60. The stock has a market cap of £191.62 million and a PE ratio of 2.34.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
