Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.070 EPS.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Harsco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Harsco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

