Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€67.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($88.04) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($90.22) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Stabilus stock opened at €50.00 ($54.35) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €46.50 ($50.54) and a fifty-two week high of €72.55 ($78.86).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

