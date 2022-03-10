Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€67.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($88.04) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($90.22) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Stabilus stock opened at €50.00 ($54.35) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €46.50 ($50.54) and a fifty-two week high of €72.55 ($78.86).

About Stabilus (Get Rating)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.