Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $22.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HA. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 109,630.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.71) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

