HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

HCI Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.00. 105,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,470. The company has a market cap of $656.06 million, a P/E ratio of 228.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 571.45%.

In other HCI Group news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HCI Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

