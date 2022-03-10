Head-To-Head Comparison: Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) & Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and Aprea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics -59.67% -69.28% -14.78% Aprea Therapeutics N/A -68.63% -58.28%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sarepta Therapeutics and Aprea Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics 0 3 10 0 2.77 Aprea Therapeutics 2 3 0 0 1.60

Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $118.55, indicating a potential upside of 40.37%. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.90%. Given Aprea Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aprea Therapeutics is more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and Aprea Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics $701.89 million 10.49 -$554.13 million ($5.14) -16.43 Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$53.48 million ($2.12) -0.88

Aprea Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sarepta Therapeutics. Sarepta Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aprea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aprea Therapeutics beats Sarepta Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers. It also develops APR-548, a p53 reactivator that is on Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial for oral administration in MDS patients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.