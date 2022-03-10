Head to Head Comparison: Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Centennial Resource Development and Denbury

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 1 6 2 0 2.11 Denbury 0 1 8 0 2.89

Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus price target of $7.42, suggesting a potential downside of 12.23%. Denbury has a consensus price target of $98.97, suggesting a potential upside of 32.79%. Given Denbury’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Risk and Volatility

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.61, suggesting that its stock price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development 13.42% 7.83% 5.30% Denbury 4.45% 13.50% 7.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Denbury’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 2.34 $138.18 million $0.42 20.12 Denbury $1.26 billion 2.97 $56.00 million $0.80 93.16

Centennial Resource Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denbury. Centennial Resource Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Denbury shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Denbury shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Denbury beats Centennial Resource Development on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Denbury (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

