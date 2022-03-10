Head to Head Comparison: Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Rivian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -7,990.56% -21.20% -19.78% Rivian N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Rivian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 394.47 -$63.05 million ($0.85) -2.34 Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Rivian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rivian 0 4 12 0 2.75

Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 251.76%. Rivian has a consensus price target of 118.43, suggesting a potential upside of 169.46%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Rivian.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Rivian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rivian beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles (Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll and Henry R. Reisner on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rivian (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

