Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.22 Million

Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) to post $472.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.20 million and the lowest is $471.24 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $509.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.96. 154,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,349. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $194.48 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.51.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

