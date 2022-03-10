Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLDCY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henderson Land Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

HLDCY stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Henderson Land Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

