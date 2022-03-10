Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HOT traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,162 ($15.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,802. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,344.26. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1,044.13 ($13.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,650 ($21.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £91.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

About Henderson Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

