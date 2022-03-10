Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.90

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and traded as low as $17.48. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 148,944 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HENKY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.00 ($82.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.