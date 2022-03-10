Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 544 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 79,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $201.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,347. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.27 and a 200-day moving average of $190.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

