Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 1,061 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. uniQure comprises 1.0% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of uniQure worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 515.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $71,452.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,111 shares of company stock valued at $865,406 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. 297,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,180. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. uniQure has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $739.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

