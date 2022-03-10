Henry James International Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 59,154,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,077,801. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $56.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

