Henry James International Management Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. InterContinental Hotels Group comprises 2.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 157,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,619. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $73.79.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.05) to GBX 5,675 ($74.36) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,338.50.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

