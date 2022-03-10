Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $27.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $20.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $128.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $159.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $210.25 million, with estimates ranging from $174.50 million to $245.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The business had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.40. 73,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,287. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

