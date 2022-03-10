Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $357.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 368.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

