Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $357.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

