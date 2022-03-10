Herve Fages Sells 40,991 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.23. 552,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.82. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

