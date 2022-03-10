Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.86. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $3,377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 487,428 shares during the period.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.