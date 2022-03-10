Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.

Several brokerages have commented on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

HIBB traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 511,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $645.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

About Hibbett Sports (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

