Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.
Several brokerages have commented on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
HIBB traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 511,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $645.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
