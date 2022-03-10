HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $255,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

