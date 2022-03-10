HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes $179,000 Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth $1,090,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 424,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 67.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 592,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 238,720 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -18.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETRN. Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

