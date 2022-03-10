HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes $220,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 783 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $873,789. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $204.88 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.34 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

