HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,989,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,582 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $56,219,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.