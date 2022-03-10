Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

HIPO has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hippo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

NYSE HIPO opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Hippo has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 994.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 162,049 shares during the period. Innovius Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $49,155,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

