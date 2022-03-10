Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.54

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.86. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 119,958 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.12) to GBX 376 ($4.93) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Panmure Gordon cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.