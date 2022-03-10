Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.44.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $196.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

