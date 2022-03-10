Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.91

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86.
Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)
