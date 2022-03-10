Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.91

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86.

Get Hong Kong Television Network alerts:

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It also operates an e-shopping mall that provides entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. The company was founded by Chi Kin Cheun and Wai Kay Wong on May 19, 1992 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Television Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Television Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.