Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,023,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 88,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,866,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 63,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,803. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

