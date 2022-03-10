HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.15. 15,985,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,056,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in HP by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in HP by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 60,848 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

