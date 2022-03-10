Hydra (HYDRA) Price Tops $8.60

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $8.60 or 0.00021698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $73.99 million and $363,217.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,885,968 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

