IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Director Acquires $935,480.00 in Stock

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) Director Peter Kamin purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $935,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Kamin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Peter Kamin bought 16,000 shares of IAA stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $564,320.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Peter Kamin purchased 4,000 shares of IAA stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Peter Kamin purchased 35,000 shares of IAA stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Peter Kamin purchased 132,100 shares of IAA stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00.

NYSE IAA opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. IAA’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $58,441,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 2,284,451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,003 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,775,000 after purchasing an additional 956,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,448,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $25,553,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

