IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $530,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 96,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $29,159,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $105.08 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

