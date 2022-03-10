iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICAD. Guggenheim lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get iCAD alerts:

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Norris Irish purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in iCAD by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iCAD by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iCAD by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iCAD by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iCAD by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $4.34 on Monday. iCAD has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About iCAD (Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.