Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Up 25%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) was up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 211,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 116,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.75 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17.

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

