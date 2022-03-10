IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 8.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in IDACORP by 84.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in IDACORP by 105,911.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in IDACORP by 4.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 15,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $108.95 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

