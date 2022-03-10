Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.38

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.38 and traded as low as $8.02. Ideal Power shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 39,346 shares traded.
IPWR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $49.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.
Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
