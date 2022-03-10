IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,814,000 after purchasing an additional 196,377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 117.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 130,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,208,000 after buying an additional 70,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $529.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $529.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

